South Africa

Inquest opened after nurse dies of stab wounds, partner found hanged

03 January 2020 - 11:49 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A 30-year-old woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds and her partner hanging from the rafters of a house in Mahlasedi village, Limpopo. File photo.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A 30-year-old woman was found dead in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds and her social worker partner hanging from the rafters of a house in Mahlasedi village, Limpopo.

The couple’s bodies were discovered by a neighbour on Thursday afternoon. 

Police provincial spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said a weapon believed to have been used to murder the woman, who was employed as a nurse, was discovered at the scene.

Mojapelo said the police's  preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had been stabbed several times. "The bloodstained murder weapon was found lying next to her body,” he said.

Mojapelo said an inquest had been opened to determine the cause of death for her partner, who was found hanging.

