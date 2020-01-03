Maths teachers 'must teach differently', says Umalusi after poor matric results

Pupils' poor performance in mathematics in the 2019 matric examinations has raised concerns about the teaching of the subject in schools.

The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) said during a press conference in Pretoria on Friday that mathematics was not showing any signs of improvement.

“Umalusi has observed a worrying trend in mathematics, where the subject does not seem to be progressing in tandem with other cognate subjects in terms of learner performance," said chairperson John Volmink.

“The decrease in candidate numbers in mathematics and the concomitant increase in numbers offering mathematical literacy remain a matter of concern. It’s not getting any worse and it’s not getting any better - it’s staying in the same place.”