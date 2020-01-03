POLL | What are your New Year's resolutions?
As the new year kicks into gear, many have taken to social media to express the changes they want to make in 2020.
Some people have steered away from calling their goals New Year's resolutions, instead referring to them as a “to-do list” of sorts.
Others have said they don't believe in making resolutions and are happy to continue as is.
Either way, there are four consistent aims that keep coming up as people reflect on the year ahead. What do you want in 2020?
Since 2020 began, many have taken to social media to share what they hope to achieve in the new year and some have shared tips on how to make those resolutions work for you.
2020 New Years resolution I plan on alot of new things focusing alot on life, career, new car, new home, alot of traveling/vacations. 2019 was a alright year NOT the best. 2020 please be a good year‼💯🙏— Davonta Tator Newsome (@tator_MF_tott) January 1, 2020
2020 doesn’t have to be “YOUR” year for you to have a wonderful life or enjoy moments of achievement.— Lessons with Lion Podcast (@LeboLion_SA) January 2, 2020
Your life, your wins, your lessons, your timeline are not the same as the next persons. You can’t base your ability to succeed in life, over the outcomes of one year
I made my first #VisionBoard.— José Trinidad ☀️🥑 (@JoseTCastaneda3) January 2, 2020
2020 resolutions include:
Focus on the good / tehoovet 🧘🏾♂️
Improve fitness🏋🏾♂️& diet🥬
Build an ADU🏠 or two🏘
☀️Install Solar
Celebrate Love❤ & 🌈Pride
Grow Native plants🌿🐝
📈Finance mgmt
Go camping🏕 & rock climbing🧗🏾♂️
Vote🗳 & Lead🗽 pic.twitter.com/cHEZuYiwpn
How to write your 2020 goals, I've used these strategies to change mine & my clients lives:— Woman in Purpose🌍 (@Yvette_Aloe) December 26, 2019
1. Make sure you write down your goals.
2. Be specific: if u are vague about what you want you will get vague results. If you want a job describe the office environment, the location etc
So I've decided to make a realistic new year's resolution for 2020. One day a month, I want to have a "spa day." Just a day to take care of myself and feel better about how I look.— GingerCunt 🔜 MAL & 🇺🇸 (@GingerCuntFL) January 1, 2020
I replaced my consumption of meat, dairy, eggs and fish with plants (vegetables, fruit, legumes, grains, nuts & seeds) to save the animals and our beloved Mother Earth Will you join me?#NewYearsResolution #Veganuary #2020SaveThePlanet— Veganella 🥦 (@Veganella_) January 1, 2020