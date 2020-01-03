South Africa

POLL | What are your New Year's resolutions?

03 January 2020 - 13:17 By Cebelihle Bhengu
What do you have on your year 2020 resolutions list?
As the new year kicks into gear, many have taken to social media to express the changes they want to make in 2020.

Some people have steered away from calling their goals New Year's resolutions, instead referring to them as a “to-do list” of sorts.

Others have said they don't believe in making resolutions and are happy to continue as is.

Either way, there are four consistent aims that keep coming up as people reflect on the year ahead. What do you want in 2020?

Since 2020 began, many have taken to social media to share what they hope to achieve in the new year and some have shared tips on how to make those resolutions work for you.

