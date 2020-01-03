POLL | What are your New Year's resolutions?

As the new year kicks into gear, many have taken to social media to express the changes they want to make in 2020.

Some people have steered away from calling their goals New Year's resolutions, instead referring to them as a “to-do list” of sorts.

Others have said they don't believe in making resolutions and are happy to continue as is.

Either way, there are four consistent aims that keep coming up as people reflect on the year ahead. What do you want in 2020?