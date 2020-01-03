Rival Cape Town refugee groups protest as leader appears in court

The rift between refugees occupying the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town became clearer on Friday, when the two groups gathered on opposite sides of the street outside the city's magistrate's court.

They were there for the first court appearance of refugee leader JP Balous, who was arrested on New Year’s Day. He appeared briefly in court 13.

Balous, 38, faces eight charges of assault, five of which are assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.