WATCH | 'I felt like I was going to die': Melville shooting victims speak out

New Year's celebrations in the Johannesburg neighbourhood of Melville were cut short when a brutal drive-by shooting took place at Poppy's restaurant.

Two women died and another six people were injured.

Survivor Petunia Roets, a single mother, described the emotions she has had to endure in the wake of the shooting. A trauma nurse by trade, Roets is now bedridden at Helen Joseph Hospital, without feeling in her right leg.

"Something has been taken from me," she said.

"I felt like I was going to die," said actor Mortimer Williams when describing the chaotic events that transpired.

Both Roets and Williams were quick to admit that things could have been far worse and they are lucky to be alive.

Police are searching for a black SUV that was captured by CCTV cameras at the scene.