South Africa

High level of breakdowns a concern, but no load-shedding expected on Saturday, says Eskom

04 January 2020 - 11:21 By TimesLIVE
Eskom says the high level of breakdowns are a concern but that no load-shedding is expected on Saturday.
Eskom says the high level of breakdowns are a concern but that no load-shedding is expected on Saturday.
Image: Eskom

Despite a constrained and vulnerable system, no load-shedding is expected on Saturday, Eskom said.

But the power utility warned that the current high level of unplanned breakdowns was of concern.

“As the generating plant continues to perform at low levels of reliability, we are experiencing a high level of breakdowns, which are sitting at 15,921MW as at 6.30am this morning.

“The current high level of unplanned breakdowns is of concern and our teams are working flat out to ensure that the risk of load-shedding is minimised as SA returns to work from January 6. We will be working on returning some generating units to service during this weekend including Koeberg Unit 1, which will start feeding into the grid,” Eskom said in a statement.

It added that it would continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary.

“We however remind customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load-shedding remains.

“Eskom requests all South Africans to continue to use electricity wisely, particularly during peak hours in the morning and early evening.”

Meanwhile, several parts of Johannesburg, including the CBD, were without power on Saturday morning due to a trip at the City power Central Incomer substation.

“The trip happened on Eskom side at around 3am this morning. It is not yet clear what caused the trip,” City power said.

MORE

Breakdowns at Eskom raise the spectre of more load-shedding

The high number of plant breakdowns of Eskom equipment over the holidays is an indication that load-shedding will resume as demand normalises in ...
News
23 hours ago

Eskom asks for collective effort from South Africans to keep electricity usage low

Electricity utility Eskom confirmed on Sunday that no load-shedding was expected for the day, in a continuation of the drop in demand from the start ...
News
6 days ago

No foul play suspected in Balfour substation blaze, says Eskom

As Eskom on Monday moved to assess the damage caused to the Balfour substation in Mpumalanga, which caught alight at the weekend, the power utility ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The moment New Year's Day revellers were sprayed with bullets in ... South Africa
  2. ‘You could see the moment they stopped living’: inside the Melville tragedy South Africa
  3. Melville shooter's BMW had cloned plates, owner not in Melville on New Year's ... South Africa
  4. 'Everyone felt safe and happy until the last moment': Heartbroken husband of ... South Africa
  5. Afternoon storm alert for Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X