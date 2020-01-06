Birth of rhino calf melts hearts across Mzansi

The birth of a rhino calf — a descendant of Bella, a rhino poached less than two years ago — has been welcomed at Kragga Kamma Game Park in Port Elizabeth.

“Having a new little calf born here certainly goes a long way to healing the hurt,” the owners of the park announced on their Facebook page over the weekend.

The not-so-little girl was born on Friday — an exciting discovery made by two lucky guests on a self-guided game drive, reported HeraldLIVE. They then quickly alerted park management.

At just two days old, with her legs still wobbly, the adorable new addition is thriving. Photographs posted on social media of her nursing, trying to stand and even having a poo have captured the hearts of animal lovers countrywide, with messages of adoration flooding in.