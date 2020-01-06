EOH chairperson and former Nersa CEO Xolani Mkhwanazi dies

Dr Xolani Humphrey Mkhwanazi, chairperson of ICT company EOH, passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was 64.

The company said Mkhwanazi died at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Parktown, Johannesburg, having been admitted on December 14.

It said Mkhwanazi was appointed to the EOH board on June 5 last year, as chairperson and independent non-executive director.

Mkhwanazi was among the board members who resigned en masse from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) in February last year.

“There is clearly a concerted effort to discredit the board of directors to the extent that there cannot be any credibility to the work that is executed in fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities,” the letter from the directors read.

However, Mkhwanazi was reappointed to the interim board of the PIC, announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni in July last year.