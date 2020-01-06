Social development opens hotline for anxious matriculants ahead of release of results

The department of social development has widened the scope of its gender-based violence command centre to give counselling to matric pupils who are anxious ahead of the release of their results this week.

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga will release the national results on Tuesday evening, and the individual candidate results will be released on Wednesday.

The hotline opened to matric pupils on Sunday.

“The department urges matriculants and their parents to make use of the command centre to receive counselling and support from trained social workers,” the department said in a statement.

The number to dial is 0800 428 428.

Those in need of help can also request that counsellors call them back by dialing *120*7867#. The service is free from any cellphone.

Deaf matriculants and their parents can also get assistance via the helpline as the department has put in place a Skype line for their assistance.

“Just add ‘HELPMEGBV’ to their contacts and a social worker will accept the invite and call them back,” the department said.

More than 790,000 pupils sat for the final matric exams in 2019. The department revealed that 596,720 pupils received social grants.

“The department wishes to remind the grant beneficiaries who pass and are accepted at institutions of higher learning that they will no longer be means tested by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) when they apply for financial assistance,” the department said.

The social grant beneficiaries automatically qualify for NSFAS when they apply.

The department urged those who were not successful in thee exams to try again.

“The 'second chance matric support programme' by the department of basic education is available to support learners who wish to use the second opportunity to sit for exams. We encourage learners to register at their schools or district offices,” the department said.

It urged parents to watch for any signs of depression in their children after the release of the results, advising them to urgently seek assistance.