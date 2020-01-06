Two of SA's longest-running court cases set to continue this year

While former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial is yet to begin, despite him being first charged in 2005, it is not the only long-running case that the criminal justice system will have to grapple with in 2020.

The other is that of Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett, arrested in the early 2000s on various counts, including fraud and racketeering.

Their trial eventually started in 2015, but is nowhere near final.

Johannesburg high court judge Brian Spilg will hear arguments early in the year from the two on why he should recuse himself.

Judge Geraldine Borchers recused herself in 2011 after appearing in the matter for five years.

Porritt was arrested in 2002 after the infamous Tigon/PSC Guaranteed Growth scandal, with allegations that more than R160m invested in PSC disappeared into Porritt-associated business entities.

The indictment contained more than 3,000 counts involving contraventions of the Income Tax Act, the Companies Act and the Exchange Control Act, as well as racketeering and fraud.