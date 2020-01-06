South Africa

Two of SA's longest-running court cases set to continue this year

06 January 2020 - 08:44 By ERNEST MABUZA
Former president Jacob Zuma's fight against his prosecution is set to continue this year. The Tigon matter, which began in 2006, is also set to continue in 2020.
Former president Jacob Zuma's fight against his prosecution is set to continue this year. The Tigon matter, which began in 2006, is also set to continue in 2020.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

While former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial is yet to begin, despite him being first charged in 2005, it is not the only long-running case that the criminal justice system will have to grapple with in 2020.

The other is that of Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett, arrested in the early 2000s on various counts, including fraud and racketeering.

Their trial eventually started in 2015, but is nowhere near final.

Johannesburg high court judge Brian Spilg will hear arguments early in the year from the two on why he should recuse himself.

Judge Geraldine Borchers recused herself in 2011 after appearing in the matter for five years.

Porritt was arrested in 2002 after the infamous Tigon/PSC Guaranteed Growth scandal, with allegations that more than R160m invested in PSC disappeared into Porritt-associated business entities.

The indictment contained more than 3,000 counts involving contraventions of the Income Tax Act, the Companies Act and the Exchange Control Act, as well as racketeering and fraud.

Busy year tackling hate speech for SAHRC and more to come in 2020

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) had a busy 2019 in the equality court where it racked up victories against those who uttered hate speech - and ...
News
4 days ago

Porritt and Bennett, who was arrested in 2003, have spent millions of rand on preliminary legal skirmishes that delayed the start of their trial.

The case has reached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on two occasions and is now being dealt with by the third judge.

They brought an application in the high court, seeking that Legal Aid SA pay defence lawyers of their choice.

The high court agreed with them, but Legal Aid SA appealed to the SCA, which, in 2010, set aside the high court order.

When she recused herself, Borchers said she had had too much intimate contact with them.

After her recusal, Judge Lucy Mailula was assigned to the case.

Porritt and Bennett then brought another application in 2013, in which they sought the removal of the two prosecutors.

Mailula agreed with Porritt and Bennett, and ordered the removal of the prosecutors. However, Mailula refused to acquit them. In the SCA, Porritt and Bennett appealed the judge's refusal to acquit them.

Judge Zukisa Tshiqi dismissed their appeal in October 2014 and remitted the matter back to the high court for the criminal trial to proceed.

Spilg took the matter in 2015 and, after a number of preliminary applications from the two, the case began.

Porritt has been in jail since July 21 2017, when his bail was revoked after he failed to attend the matter on June 12 and 19 that year. His bail money of R100,000 was forfeited to the state.

Meanwhile, Zuma has yet to plead to charges of corruption, first put to him in 2005.

Zuma co-accused Thales heads to ConCourt over corruption charges

French arms manufacturer Thales has approached the Constitutional Court to apply for leave to appeal against the reinstatement of corruption charges ...
News
2 months ago

This is due to a number of challenges in the high courts, the SCA and the Constitutional Court.

The case was struck off the roll in 2006, but the charges were reinstated in December 2007, before acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mokotedi Mpshe discontinued the prosecution in April 2009

The DA successfully reviewed Mpshe’s decision to discontinue the prosecution in 2016.

This meant the case would resume.

Last year, the NDPP indicted Zuma and French company Thales on one count of racketeering, four counts of corruption and one count of money-laundering. In addition, the NDPP decided that Zuma must be prosecuted for 12 counts of fraud.

However, the former president brought an application for a permanent stay of prosecution when the matter resumed last year.

The high court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed Zuma’s application with costs in October.

In November, the court also dismissed Zuma’s application for leave to appeal, with costs.

Last month, Zuma petitioned the SCA to challenge the dismissal of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

It is unclear whether the SCA will agree to hear his appeal.

MORE

Jacob Zuma files papers with Supreme Court of Appeal

Former president Jacob Zuma, who faces the prospect of a 25-year jail term if found guilty of corruption, insists he has been “used as a scapegoat” ...
News
2 weeks ago

Check, Jacob Zuma appears in public for the first time since hospital report

Chess-loving Jacob Zuma has stepped out in public to encourage schoolchildren competing in a tournament in northern KwaZulu-Natal
News
1 week ago

R160-million investment scam trial still struggling to get going after 10 years

KwaZulu-Natal businessman Gary Porritt and his former associate Sue Bennett are doing all in their power to avoid answering the more than 3000 ...
News
5 years ago

Most read

  1. Gupta fixer's R232m 'criminal conspiracy' at the heart of state capture News
  2. Melville shooter's BMW had cloned plates, owner not in Melville on New Year's ... South Africa
  3. Robert Mugabe granted Grace R2.8m VAT exemptions News
  4. WATCH | The moment New Year's Day revellers were sprayed with bullets in ... South Africa
  5. Employee bust at OR Tambo Airport with new Dutch football club shirt South Africa

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X