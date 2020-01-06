Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini calls for end to gender-based violence

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has called for an end to gender-based violence in the country.

He was speaking at the uLwaluko Homecoming Ceremony, held in Kokstad, on Sunday.

The ceremony welcomed back 280 young men, who successfully underwent the practice of ukusoka (circumcision) at six traditional initiation schools in the greater Kokstad area.

The ceremony was attended by KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka, social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and arts, culture, sports and recreation MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela.

Zwelithini also urged the government to ensure that indigenous knowledge was used in conjunction with the best of western medical practices to ensure the fight against the spread of the HIV/Aids was successful.

The Zulu king revived the tradition of ukusoka in 2009, with the backing of the provincial government.

“Since the inception of this programme, which I revived, our province has not had a single incident where a young man has lost his life because of ukusoka,” said Zwelithini.

Hlomuka echoed the call for men to play their part in the fight against the abuse of women and children.