81.3% pass rate for class of 2019

South Africa's pass rate has increased from 78.2% in 2018 to 81.3% for the class of 2019.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam outcome on Tuesday evening in Midrand.

Motshekga said the top performing province was the Free State at 88.4%, followed by Gauteng with 87.2%, North West (86.8%), Western Cape (82.3%). KwaZulu-Natal (81.3%), Mpumalanga (80.3%), Eastern Cape and Northern Cape (both 76.5%) and Limpopo (73.2%).

A total of 790,405 candidates wrote the 2019 examinations at 7,416 examination centres during October and November last year. The department also conducted examinations for 212 pupils at correctional facilities.

"It is really a very large system, we had 147 question papers. There were 7.6-million scripts that were distributed to the examination centres," said Motshekga.