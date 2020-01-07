South Africa

Armed gang 'bombs' cash-in-transit vehicle in KZN

07 January 2020 - 12:40 By Suthentira Govender
A cash-in-transit vehicle was attacked outside Richards Bay on Monday.
A cash-in-transit vehicle was attacked outside Richards Bay on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Police have launched a manhunt for an armed gang which allegedly shot at and bombed a cash-in-transit vehicle outside Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

According to national police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili “an unknown number of suspects shot the vehicle from behind.

“The driver and crew were held at gunpoint and forced out of the vehicle.

“It was allegedly bombed and the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made,” said Muridili.

MORE

WATCH | Cash-in-transit van looted after robbery

Ten suspects in four vehicles attacked and bombed a cash van on December 13 in Spruitview.
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria

Four armed men fled a cash-in-transit heist in Danville, Pretoria, in a white bakkie at the weekend
News
3 weeks ago

Don't ask guards if you can hold their guns, and other tips to help prevent cash-in-transit heists

Cash transporting company SBV on Monday said it was concerned about allegations that members of the public were sometimes a distraction to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Gupta fixer's R232m 'criminal conspiracy' at the heart of state capture News
  2. Ntate Richard Maponya, the grandfather of black business in SA, dies aged 99 South Africa
  3. Robert Mugabe granted Grace R2.8m VAT exemptions News
  4. Price of school uniforms set to fall, even for private schools News
  5. Eskom COO on 'conveyor belt failures' and reports of R1.8bn in bonuses South Africa

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X