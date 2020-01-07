Armed gang 'bombs' cash-in-transit vehicle in KZN

Police have launched a manhunt for an armed gang which allegedly shot at and bombed a cash-in-transit vehicle outside Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

According to national police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili “an unknown number of suspects shot the vehicle from behind.

“The driver and crew were held at gunpoint and forced out of the vehicle.

“It was allegedly bombed and the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made,” said Muridili.