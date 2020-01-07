Commuters stuck on train for days jump out to hitchhike to Cape Town

An unbearable stench, unflushable toilets, no running water and a lack of food are some of the conditions Shosholoza Meyl train passengers have had to endure since they got stuck on Sunday.

Zak Benjamin and his ailing mother took the train from Klerksdorp in North West to Cape Town on Sunday.

“First, the train was three hours late. We left on Sunday and we had a couple of stops,” Benjamin told TimesLIVE in a telephonic interview on Tuesday. He is still on the train.

He said they first stopped in Kimberley for three hours. Then the train stopped in Orania for 67 hours.

“There has been no communication from management. When they did communicate, they told us lies. Someone who wanted to remain anonymous said the locomotives were not made for pulling the number of carriages attached to the train,” said Benjamin.

The train is now stuck in Prince Albert in the Western Cape, Benjamin said.

“We’ve been here [Prince Albert] for 13 hours now."