Customer arrested for 'beating up' Checkers Hyper cashier in North West
A male customer who beat up a female cashier in an apparent dispute over the price of an item at Checkers Hyper in Platinum Square, Rustenburg, at the weekend has been arrested.
The incident occurred on Saturday in the presence of managers at the store, according to an eyewitness.
“She was beaten up by a male customer over a pricing dispute. Everyone was there. Other staff members tried to call the customer to order but were unsuccessful as the manager said, ‘The customer is always right,’ and 'Let him go,'” said the eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing victimisation.
Checkers reacted to a storm brewing on social media with a post that said: "We condemn the incident at our Rustenburg Checkers Hyper during which our employee was injured.
"We are supporting her and affected co-workers and a case has been opened with SAPS."
Local community activist Makgotho Moshoeu was critical of the retailer for failing to initially protect the cashier, as had been alleged on social media.
"We are gathering all the information and facts, and after that we will take action," he told TimesLIVE.
A manager at the store confirmed the incident but declined to provide further details.
Checkers described the incident as "deplorable" in response to queries by TimesLIVE.
“The supermarket chain can confirm that a man has been arrested on a charge of assault following a deplorable incident in Checkers Hyper Rustenburg on Saturday January 4 in which one of our employees was injured," said the retailer.
“We are supporting her and affected co-workers and working with the police to provide them with all relevant information so that the law can take its course.
"Details pertaining to the incident are the subject of this police investigation and further information can therefore not be provided at this time."
The incident has shocked social media users. "The customer was left free to go. As they say, the customer is always right. Are we safe as retail workers? Do we have rights as workers?" commented Mis Jay on Facebook.