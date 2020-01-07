South Africa

Durban cop arrested for Zinhle Muthwa's gruesome murder

07 January 2020 - 11:52 By Suthentira Govender
Zinhle Muthwa's body was found in Umbumbulu on New Year's Day.
Image: Supplied

Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has appealed to police officers not to use their weapons to deal with personal issues. This after a metro policeman was arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of B&B receptionist Zinhle Muthwa.

Const Ndumisa Khumalo, 30, of the metro police’s multi-operational response team, appeared briefly in the Umbumbulu magistrate’s court on Monday.

It is alleged that he used his service pistol to kill his victim. Muthwa’s body was discovered in a nature reserve to the south of Durban.

She had head injuries and bruises all over her body. Police said she also had a gunshot wound to her head.

Philisiwe Mnisi, Muthwa’s friend and co-worker, shared news of her disappearance on social media when Muthwa did not return home on New Year's Eve, TimesLIVE reported earlier.

“She left me while I was falling asleep and she was also getting ready for bed. I did not see her leave, but she left me a voice note [on WhatsApp] saying she was going to the Spar,” said Mnisi.

“Whenever she was going somewhere, she would tell me. She would always come back.”

Kaunda condemned Muthwa’s murder.

“It is alleged that Const Khumalo used his service pistol to commit the murder of Ms Muthwa, who is alleged to have had a romantic relationship with the accused. The motive for the murder is not known at this stage.”

Khumalo will remain in custody until January 13, when he is expected to apply for bail.

“As the municipality we strongly condemn gender-based violence and it is sad that Ms Muthwa was allegedly killed by someone who was meant to uphold the law.

“We therefore call on Durban Metro police members not to use service pistols to deal with anger issues,” said Kaunda.

