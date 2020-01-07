Eskom and toxic men top the list of #Shouldbeleftin2019
As 2020 gets into full swing, many people are voicing what they'd like to leave behind.
Under the trend #Shouldbeleftin2019, Mzansi has taken to Twitter to say what they don't want to see this year.
From Eskom to dodgy men and broke months, Mzansi has all kinds of goals for the year.
#Loadshedding by @Eskom_SA #ShouldBeLeftIn2019 pic.twitter.com/kZU2rnmsLV— MJ Monaheng (@Mexzzident90) January 6, 2020
Competing with your friends and pretending to be happy for them #ShouldBeLeftIn2019, you won't succeed with that type of heart... Rather cut yourself off pic.twitter.com/kEhxDV9iK5— 🌼Palesa🌼 (@FordyZA) January 6, 2020
‘Hi dear please do me a favor”#ShouldBeLeftIn2019 pic.twitter.com/qfVySORI5S— BECKS™️ (@lebogang_Vinger) January 6, 2020
#ShouldBeLeftIn2019 mental slavery, liberate your mind and think positively. pic.twitter.com/fFcUtsVPzw— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) January 6, 2020