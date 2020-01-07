South Africa

Eskom and toxic men top the list of #Shouldbeleftin2019

07 January 2020 - 11:22 By Jessica Levitt
Eskom dominated the list of things that should stay in 2019.
Image: MARK WESSELS

As 2020 gets into full swing, many people are voicing what they'd like to leave behind.

Under the trend #Shouldbeleftin2019, Mzansi has taken to Twitter to say what they don't want to see this year.

From Eskom to dodgy men and broke months, Mzansi has all kinds of goals for the year.

