For 10 years, rural Limpopo's Dendron Secondary has had pupils in SA's top 30 matrics
For years, Dendron Secondary School, in the rural area of Bochum, Limpopo, has produced top matric pupils.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday made special mention of the school, saying pupils there continued to defy the odds.
“Since I was a minister, for the past 10 years, Dendron has never failed to send a learner to the top 30. The other year, the principal had his own child in the top 30,” said Motshekga.
She was speaking at a department of education event in Midrand, where 2019's top matrics were honoured.
Pupils from across the country, including one from Dendron Secondary, were honoured.
“When I visited Dendron, I doubted whether the learners knew where they were going. It is deep rural. There were goats. I thought there is no school that can produce 100% consistently, bachelors consistently,” said Motshekga.
“I wanted to ask the driver, did you get the directions of where we are going, because it seems we are going to the middle of nowhere. There is no way we can get a gem from this environment,” she added.
Motshekga said she was encouraged by how pupils and staff at the school were defying the odds.
“What encourages us is that they really hold their own under very difficult conditions.”
Dendron had, for years, also achieved a 100% pass rate,” the minister said.
Further, the school did not have special-admission requirements.
“Any child who presents themselves gets admitted,” said Motshekga.
She made special mention of the school's principal, teachers, pupils and parents.