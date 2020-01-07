Full marks for two of SA's most expensive schools

Hilton College and Michaelhouse, both considered among the most expensive schools in the country, have achieved 100% pass rates in the Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams.

Hilton College in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, with fees of R298,600 a year in 2019, once again achieved a 100% pass rate and an average of more than two distinctions per scholar.

A total of 107 of the 111 scholars met the requirements for a bachelor’s degree pass.

Hilton's top achiever, Kutloano Modisaesi, received seven distinctions and will be studying mechanical engineering at the University of Pretoria.