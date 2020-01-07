South Africa

Full marks for two of SA's most expensive schools

07 January 2020 - 12:39 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Kutloano Modisaesi, with seven distinictions, was the top achiever at Hilton College.
Image: Supplied

Hilton College and Michaelhouse, both considered among the most expensive schools in the country, have achieved 100% pass rates in the Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams.

Hilton College in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, with fees of  R298,600 a year in 2019, once again achieved a 100% pass rate and an average of more than two distinctions per scholar.

A total of 107 of the 111 scholars met the requirements for a bachelor’s degree pass.

Hilton's top achiever, Kutloano Modisaesi, received seven distinctions and will be studying mechanical engineering at the University of Pretoria.



“Hilton taught me how to expand my boundaries to make the most of an incredible experience. It taught me to endure, to be culturally enriched and to take pride in everything I do in order to do it to the best of my ability,” said Modisaesi.

Michaelhouse, also in the midlands and with fees of R284,000 a year in 2019, also achieved a 100% pass rate.

Two of the school's pupils made the IEB’s outstanding achievements list, which is for pupils who scored within the top 5% in six subjects and above 80% in life orientation.

The school's dux award recipient, Luke van Rooyen, got an aggregate of 92.1% and eight distinctions.

Overall the school received a 94% bachelor's degree pass.

