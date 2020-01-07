‘I am not going to die until I complete my matric’: pupil with cerebral palsy

His father, Sipho Mbatha, told TimesLIVE they were “over the moon” when they received the invitation from the department.

“Even my child [Mandle] did not know what to say. He thought he was dreaming and had to pinch himself,” Mbatha said, beaming with pride.

He said Mandle was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age and the family faced tough challenges raising a child with a neurological condition.

“We used to take him for physiotherapy, but it couldn’t come right. He is fighting for his life,” he said.

Mbatha recalled a time when his son told him he would not give up until he had accomplished his dreams.

“I don’t think I will end at grade 12. I see myself very far in life,” Mandle told his father.

Mbatha said his son aspired to start a foundation to help those in similar situations.

“His dream is to help those who are disabled and in need.”

His mother, Nosipho, described her son as a courageous young man who never gave up.

“He loves education very much and loves to read books.

“At first, I was very emotional when we received the news, but I realised that God loves us, so I am overjoyed to see my son here today.”