South Africa

‘I am not going to die until I complete my matric’: pupil with cerebral palsy

07 January 2020 - 13:13 By Iavan Pijoos
Mandle Nkosi Mbatha, who has cerebral palsy, arrives with his family at the basic education department's 2019 top achievers' breakfast.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Mandle Nkosi Mbatha looked his father in the eyes and said: “I am not going to die until I reach my goals.”

One of his biggest was to complete matric in 2019.

The 24-year-old, from Mzimela Senior Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal, attended the basic education department's top-achieving breakfast in Midrand on Tuesday.

He was one of 33 pupils who were invited to the event by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga.

A total of 790,405 candidates sat for 147 question papers in 7,416 examination centres nationwide.

A further 212 pupils wrote at correctional facilities.



His father, Sipho Mbatha, told TimesLIVE they were “over the moon” when they received the invitation from the department.

“Even my child [Mandle] did not know what to say. He thought he was dreaming and had to pinch himself,” Mbatha said, beaming with pride.  

He said Mandle was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age and the family faced tough challenges raising a child with a neurological condition.

“We used to take him for physiotherapy, but it couldn’t come right. He is fighting for his life,” he said.

Mbatha recalled a time when his son told him he would not give up until he had accomplished his dreams.

“I don’t think I will end at grade 12. I see myself very far in life,” Mandle told his father.

Mbatha said his son aspired to start a foundation to help those in similar situations.

“His dream is to help those who are disabled and in need.”

His mother, Nosipho, described her son as a courageous young man who never gave up.

“He loves education very much and loves to read books.

“At first, I was very emotional when we received the news, but I realised that God loves us, so I am overjoyed to see my son here today.”

