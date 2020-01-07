IEB 2019 matric results are out: check yours now

The 2019 pass rate is 98.82%, down only a tiny fraction from 98.92% last year. Of those candidates who passed, 89.51% (90.65% in 2018) achieved entry to degree study; 7.91% (7.33% in 2018) qualified for entry to diploma study; and 1.4% (0.95% in 2017) achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level.

A total of 11,818 full-time and 779 part-time candidates from 227 examination centres across Southern Africa wrote the IEB exams in October and November 2019 – an increase from 2018, when there were 11,514 full-time and 858 part-time candidates.

The closing date to apply for remarking is January 13 and the results from remarking will be released on February 6.