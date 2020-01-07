IEB class of 2019 registers pass rate of 98.82%

The department had 790,405 candidates who sat for 147 question papers at 7,416 examination centres nationwide. The department also conducted examinations for 212 pupils at correctional facilities.

The IEB said national quality assurance body Umalusi monitored all aspects of the 2019 examination process and declared the results to be fair and valid.

“There is a clear realisation among IEB learners, their parents and teachers that having the knowledge and understanding that lies behind the results on the certificate is far more important and meaningful for success after one’s schooling,” said the board.