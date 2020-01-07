South Africa

#Januworrysurvivalkit: from pilchards to noodles, Mzansi gives hilarious advice

07 January 2020 - 12:17 By Jessica Levitt
Nothing to eat after the holiday season? Twitter has got you.
Image: via Gumtree

As many recover from the festive season, so, too, are our bank accounts.

January isn't just a month long, but rather three.

Yup, we all know the feeling. But before you slip into a deep depression, Mzansi is here to offer advice on how to make it through Januworry.

Even if you aren't a fan of pilchards or using soap as shampoo, at least you'll smile.

