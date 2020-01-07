South Africa

Top IEB matrics hope to study medicine at home or in America

07 January 2020 - 14:02 By Nonkululeko Njilo
St Stithians College's Iviwe Matikinca received seven distinctions.
St Stithians College's Iviwe Matikinca received seven distinctions.
Image: Supplied

Iviwe Matikinca of St Stithians College, Johannesburg, was among thousands of IEB matriculants who beamed with pride when they received their results on Tuesday.

Matikinca achieved seven distinctions in subjects including mathematics and physical science. 

He was in disbelief after receiving his results.

“I don't know how to react, it’s still quite surreal. There’s just a surge of emotions running through me at the moment ... but I am quite pleased. 

“I had quite big expectations of myself. I knew I was capable because I had been achieving in grades 10 and 11 ... I worked hard consistently. At times I was unmotivated and quite stressed, but had to keep my eyes on the prize,” he told TimesLIVE.



The 18-year-old hopes to be accepted at the US's Columbia or Yale universities at the end of January, where he wants to enrol for biomedical engineering to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a doctor. 

Asked what inspired his choice of study, he cited the dire state of health care in SA.

“My mother is a medical doctor, so there was a bit of inspiration there, but at the end of the day, I had the privilege of job shadowing at Baragwanath Hospital and several clinics. That really enforced the dream and idea.

“At first it was quite daunting, shocking and the realisation that the health system in South Africa is lacking. People don’t have proper care. I got to see it all first-hand. It made me realise that doctors have a real influence and can make a real contribution in people’s lives,” he said. 

Meanwhile, his classmate, Muhammad Uthman Moola, was on the IEB’s list of outstanding and commendable achievers (achieved within the top 5% of pupils in five subjects and 80% or more for life orientation).

Muhammad Uthman Moola with his mom, Fatima, and dad, Yusuf. Moola was placed on the IEB’s list for outstanding and commendable achievement.
Muhammad Uthman Moola with his mom, Fatima, and dad, Yusuf. Moola was placed on the IEB’s list for outstanding and commendable achievement.
Image: Supplied

Moola said his results were a dream come true and beyond his expectations. 

“It has always been my dream, since grade 8. I strived to achieve nothing less than 95% average. It wasn’t easy at all, it took a lot of hard work, dedication and discipline.”

His lowest mark was 91%.

Moola attributed his success to personal sacrifices, his family’s support and religion.   

I had to be my daughter's voice, says mom of matric pupil with severe disability

The mother of a 2019 matric pupil who is unable to use her limbs or speak said the year had been tough
News
5 hours ago

“I did a whole lot of things. I used to play PlayStation a lot, used my phone a lot too. So I gave both to my parents, who were incredibly supportive, and my religion [Islam] played a huge role in what I accomplished. I prayed a lot,” he told TimesLIVE. 

Moola said he had been provisionally accepted to study medicine at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).     

Head of St Stithians College David du Toit congratulated the class of 2019.  

“These results are the culmination of their schooling journey, in essence the final piece to balance their significant contributions in culture, community engagement, spirituality, sport, outdoor education and leadership. They are well-balanced young men, who are well prepared for the writing of the next chapter of their unique stories,” he said. 

MORE

IEB class of 2019 registers pass rate of 98.82%

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric class of 2019 achieved a pass rate of 98.82% - slightly down from the 98.92% registered in 2018.
News
15 hours ago

Flying high: Top achievers in the IEB class of 2019

A matriculant from St John’s College in Johannesburg who scored nine distinctions and an average of 90.6% said he could not have done it without the ...
News
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Gupta fixer's R232m 'criminal conspiracy' at the heart of state capture News
  2. Ntate Richard Maponya, the grandfather of black business in SA, dies aged 99 South Africa
  3. Robert Mugabe granted Grace R2.8m VAT exemptions News
  4. Price of school uniforms set to fall, even for private schools News
  5. Eskom COO on 'conveyor belt failures' and reports of R1.8bn in bonuses South Africa

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X