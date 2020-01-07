WATCH | Doughnuts & bikers- Durban couple's unique proposal goes viral

Balloons, motorbikes and a BMW performing doughnuts made for the perfect proposal for a Durban couple. A video shared by Dala U Crew's Facebook account showing the unique proposal has gone viral, getting more than 55,000 views.

The three-minute video shows a man with red and black balloons getting down on his knee before he puts a ring on his fiancée's finger. While they share a kiss, a BMW performs doughnuts around them, with cheers from friends and motorists passing by.

Bikers also joined the celebration, with one releasing purple smoke to seal the proposal celebration before friends gathered around and the bride is given balloons.