South Africa

WATCH | Doughnuts & bikers- Durban couple's unique proposal goes viral

07 January 2020 - 11:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
It was a proposal to remember.
It was a proposal to remember.
Image: Facebook/Dala U

Balloons, motorbikes and a BMW performing doughnuts made for the perfect proposal for a Durban couple. A video shared by Dala U Crew's Facebook account showing the unique proposal has gone viral, getting more than 55,000 views.

The three-minute video shows a man with red and black balloons getting down on his knee before he puts a ring on his fiancée's finger. While they share a kiss, a BMW performs doughnuts around them, with cheers from friends and motorists passing by.

Bikers also joined the celebration, with one releasing purple smoke to seal the proposal celebration before friends gathered around and the bride is given balloons.

WATCH | Most awkward gender reveal ever as mom farts it out

YouTuber Paige Ginn is officially the queen of gender reveals.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Miss SA reveals her 'Wave of Love' dress - men's love letters to women

Miss SA has revealed her National costume to be worn at the Miss Universe pageant on December 9.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

It’s a boy for 'Idols SA' runner-up Mmatema & the gender reveal was everything!

Ncaaw! How cute was this gender reveal party?
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Gupta fixer's R232m 'criminal conspiracy' at the heart of state capture News
  2. Ntate Richard Maponya, the grandfather of black business in SA, dies aged 99 South Africa
  3. Robert Mugabe granted Grace R2.8m VAT exemptions News
  4. Price of school uniforms set to fall, even for private schools News
  5. Eskom COO on 'conveyor belt failures' and reports of R1.8bn in bonuses South Africa

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X