WATCH | Suspects arrested after car hijacking video goes viral

07 January 2020 - 15:59 By LWANDILE BHENGU

Two Durban men have been arrested for an attempted hijacking which went viral after being captured on a dashcam.

The men, aged 22 and 33, were arrested in Lamontville, south of Durban, on Saturday.

Police say they are suspected to be the perpetrators who attempted to hijack a car on the corner of South Coast Road and Himalaya Drive in December.

The incident was captured by the car's dashcam video and shared on social media platforms.

In the video, the car stops behind another vehicle at the intersection, as a man in a brown hoodie and shorts walks across the road.

The man then produces a firearm and charges towards the driver's side of the vehicle and tries to open the door.

In a split-second decision, the quick-witted and skilled driver reverses the vehicle in an attempt to avoid becoming another hijacking statistic.

A second man, dressed in a blue jacket, cap and shorts, can also be seen walking towards the vehicle.

“The complainant managed to reverse and drove off and the suspects fled. A case of attempted hijacking was opened in the Montclair police station for investigation. The video of the incident went viral on social media,” said SAPS spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said the men were arrested for attempted hijacking.

One of the suspects has also been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, and the other has been linked to a November 2019 hijacking  in Montclair, south of Durban.

The men appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday, where they were remanded until January 13.

