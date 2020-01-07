'We apologise, we messed up': Big Blue destroys 'teacher's pet' T-shirts

A batch of T-shirts sold by Big Blue stores with the words "water polo" and "teachers' pet" on them have been destroyed after an outcry over them being offensive.

James Robertson, founder and MD of Big Blue, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that amid calls for a boycott of stores, his team had realised that the wording of the shirts was insensitive.

Commentators on social media quickly linked the wording used to the sex scandal that rocked Cape Town private school Bishops (Diocesan College) in 2019, which saw water polo instructor Fiona Viotti resign under a cloud.

Viotti, 30, had intimate relationships with pupils. An investigation by Bishops found she engaged in “sexual misconduct with at least five pupils” while employed by the school between 2013 and 2019.

This was in breach of the school's code of professional conduct for teaching staff and the code of professional ethics issued by South African Council of Educators.

Child protection activist Luke Lamprecht said the T-shirts were on sale over the festive season. In a series a of questions posted on Facebook, he asked: “Now, a few things come to mind: disbelief - is this true or are we reading too much into this?

"What did the brief for this design sound like and/or what were the 'creative discussions' entered into to come up with and to approve this?