Bokgoni Tech - one of Gauteng's worst-performing schools in 2017 - achieved 100% pass in 2019

08 January 2020 - 14:26 By Naledi Shange
Bokgoni Technical School in Tshwane achieved a 100% pass rate in the 2019 matric exams.
Image: 123RF/Julija Sapic

Bokgoni Technical School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, was in 2017 one of the worst-performing schools in Gauteng.

But through hard work and drastic action it has made a 360-degree turn, the Gauteng education department said on Wednesday.

The school has been named as the best performing township school. 

“Among all the technical schools in Gauteng, I am proud to announce that Bokgoni Technical School is the number one technical school, with 100% matric pass and 65% bachelor passes,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

He was speaking in Randburg about how the province had fared in the recently released 2019 matric exam results.



Back in 2017, Lesufi revealed that Bokgoni had registered 884 pupils for matric but only 59 passed.

On Wednesday he said they had taken drastic action to change things at the school.

“We had to take decisions, tough decisions indeed. We went to the principal of the school. We said, 'It's either us or you. We can’t have each other.' The principal agreed to leave the school and go on early pension. We appointed a new principal, who was dynamic, understanding and open-minded,” said Lesufi.

“This is a demonstration that with dedication, hard work, commitment and accountability, we can get results.”

News
News
News
