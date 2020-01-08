Bokgoni Tech - one of Gauteng's worst-performing schools in 2017 - achieved 100% pass in 2019

Bokgoni Technical School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, was in 2017 one of the worst-performing schools in Gauteng.

But through hard work and drastic action it has made a 360-degree turn, the Gauteng education department said on Wednesday.

The school has been named as the best performing township school.

“Among all the technical schools in Gauteng, I am proud to announce that Bokgoni Technical School is the number one technical school, with 100% matric pass and 65% bachelor passes,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

He was speaking in Randburg about how the province had fared in the recently released 2019 matric exam results.