Check your 2019 matric results now

08 January 2020 - 06:00
The Department of Basic Education has announced the results for the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams.
The matric class of 2019 have achieved a pass rate of 81.3%‚ an increase from 78.2% in the previous year.
In total, 790,405 pupils wrote the 2019 exams, made up of full-time and part-time candidates.