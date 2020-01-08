Festive season of grief for North West family: body of girl, 15, found dumped in veld

A 15-year-old girl was mutilated and murdered - allegedly by a man who was out on bail for kidnapping and raping her days before she was found dead.

Zanele Biyo's decomposing body was found on Sunday after she went missing on New Year's Eve, SowetanLIVE reports.

The man accused of killing her was out on bail after he was arrested and charged with kidnapping Zanele and her friend, and keeping them in his house in Rustenburg, North West, from December 20 to 24, where he allegedly raped them.

He was arrested shortly after the incident, charged with two counts of rape and released on bail.

The man was arrested again on January 2 for Zanele's murder, after she went missing on December 31.