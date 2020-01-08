'I was very stressed' - Matriculant used 300 past papers to secure top spot in KZN

He was invited to the National Senior Certificate Top Achievers award ceremony in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

“I am very, very excited and happy. I am proud of myself because I have done my family and school proud ... even KwaZulu-Natal as well, because I represented them nationally,” he said.

Makhonza will be studying actuarial science at the University of Cape Town.

“To the matriculants doing matric this year, work hard from day one, do not rest, be consistent and work, work, work,” he said.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu commended the class of 2019 for the improved pass rate, up from 76.2% in 2018 to 81.3% in 2019, at the provincial matric results announcement on Wednesday.

A total of 116,937 candidates sat for the final exams in the province.

The province also saw an increase in the number of bachelor passes, from 38,573 in 2018 to 44,189 in 2019, and an increase in the number of schools which had 100% pass rates.

It also registered three schools with a 0% pass rate.

Mshengu explained that one of the schools had only three pupils and another had 11, who opted to write half their subjects in 2019 and the other half this year.