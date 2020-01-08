South Africa

LISTEN | A matric certificate is not your only option

08 January 2020 - 14:54 By Paige Muller

While SA celebrates its improved matric pass rate, a proportion of the country's youth will not get a matric certificate or be accepted into a university.

Which raises the question: what next?

Jan Badenhorst is the CEO of Skills Academy, which offers distance learning courses to people who did not complete matric or cannot get into university. He emphasises that young South Africans should not despair if their results were disappointing. 

Listen to what he has to say: 

Check your 2019 matric results now

Get instant access to your results on our matric website
News
9 hours ago

Gauteng's oldest matric pupil was 36 and the youngest just 15

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared a few snapshots on Twitter of how the province fared ahead of the big announcement of the 2019 matric results by ...
News
23 hours ago

Matric 2019: Girls 'outperformed' boys

Madelein Dippenaar from Paarl Gimnasium high school in the Western Cape was lauded on Tuesday as the country's top matric pupil of 2019.
News
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Brace for more stage 6 load-shedding as Eskom breakdowns rise South Africa
  2. Ntate Richard Maponya, the grandfather of black business in SA, dies aged 99 South Africa
  3. ‘After I lost my father, I worked harder to achieve my dreams’: Matric top ... South Africa
  4. One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for ... South Africa
  5. Eskom COO on 'conveyor belt failures' and reports of R1.8bn in bonuses South Africa

Latest Videos

Australia's relentless bushfires: What we know so far
Mayor's mayhem
X