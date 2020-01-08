Matric pupil killed, police arrest 'school dropout' on bail for other crimes

A pupil from Northern Academy in Limpopo didn't get to celebrate his results with fellow matrics on Wednesday. He was murdered days before their release.

Seventeen-year-old Thoriso Noko Kgomo was stabbed in Seshego on January 2, said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

“He was allegedly taken to hospital in a critical state. The incident was then reported to the police and on arrival at the hospital, the victim was found with severe stab wounds. He was unable to speak,” said Mojapelo.

“Police then launched a manhunt for the suspect. He was arrested on January 5, hiding in Seshego zone three,” Mojapelo added.

That day, Kgomo died in hospital.

Police then changed the charge against the suspect from assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm to murder.