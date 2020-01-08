Much less crime to spoil the fun as half a million descended on Durban

More than half a million people flocked to Durban’s beaches in less than a week.

According to eThekwini municipality, the visitor figure stood at more than 550,000 between December 31 and January 6.

“The city is still ablaze with activity as the sea and sun glisten and shine in typical Durban style.

The new year was accompanied by glorious weather, allowing holidaymakers to continue the festive fun, said Malcolm Canham of the festive season management committee (Fesmac).

About 727 children were separated from their guardians but were reunited by the end of each day. Since the start of the festive season, 284,979 wristbands had been issued to help keep track of lost children.