Much less crime to spoil the fun as half a million descended on Durban
More than half a million people flocked to Durban’s beaches in less than a week.
According to eThekwini municipality, the visitor figure stood at more than 550,000 between December 31 and January 6.
“The city is still ablaze with activity as the sea and sun glisten and shine in typical Durban style.
The new year was accompanied by glorious weather, allowing holidaymakers to continue the festive fun, said Malcolm Canham of the festive season management committee (Fesmac).
About 727 children were separated from their guardians but were reunited by the end of each day. Since the start of the festive season, 284,979 wristbands had been issued to help keep track of lost children.
Canham said there was a drastic drop in untoward incidents and crime.
“This can be directly attributed to the vigilance and visibility of metro police and other law-enforcement personnel.”
He urged beachgoers to adhere to instructions given by lifeguards to ensure everybody had a safe and enjoyable festive season.
“Beachgoers should only swim within designated bathing areas, marked with red and yellow flagged beacons.” Drinking alcohol on beaches was illegal, he said.
“Until last week there had been no reports of drownings during the holidays. However, the city regrets to report the drowning of a 10-year-old girl at the Westville community pool on January 1 and two others that occurred near Umgeni River mouth and the beach between Country Club and Suncoast.
“Neither of these areas are designated bathing areas.”
More than 30,000 bags of litter were collected around the central beach areas.