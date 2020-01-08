Passenger stuck for three days on train wants refund for 'horrific' experience

One of the passengers stuck on a Shosholoza Meyl train for three days wants a refund for the “horrific” experience.

Zak Benjamin had been travelling with his ailing mother from the Northern Cape to Cape Town on Sunday.

The pair was among hundreds of passengers who were allegedly exposed to an unbearable stench from unflushable toilets. They were also without food and water.

Shosholoza Meyl told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that it had arranged buses to ferry passengers from Laingsburg, but Benjamin said it was too late, as he had already asked a cousin to fetch him and his mother.

"The train managers told us when we were in Laingsburg that they had arranged alternative transport for us. By that time I had asked my cousin to fetch us," Benjamin said.

He said he and his mother still had to fetch their goods from the train.

“When I come back from my holiday I will take the issue up with Prasa [Passenger Rail Agency of SA]. I will start bombarding them with e-mails now. I am seeking a refund because the experience was horrific. It was horrible.

“People did not have food, no drinking water, the loos were overflowing into the cabin and the smell was unbearable,” said Benjamin.