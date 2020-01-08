R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng

Cash-in-transit company SBV Services is offering a reward of up to R1m for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a gang that bombed an armoured vehicle on the N4 west highway towards Pretoria on Tuesday.

The van was rammed off the road by a sedan. The four occupants were forced out by men with rifles and then the van was bombed, said police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.

The robbers escaped in three vehicles with an undisclosed sum of cash.

The vehicle used to ram the van was abandoned burning at the scene.