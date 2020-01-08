Suspected serial rapist arrested, linked to 15 cases of rape, four of robbery

A suspected serial rapist, who allegedly committed a series of crimes over a period of seven years, was arrested in Mokopane, Limpopo, on Monday, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the man allegedly terrorised the communities of Mokopane and Mahwelereng in Limpopo, and Jabulani and Naledi in Soweto.

The man was linked to 15 cases of rape and four cases of robbery, committed between 2011 and 2018.

“His alleged methods of operation included breaking into the houses where the unsuspecting victims were sleeping, threatening them and then raping them,” Mojapelo said.