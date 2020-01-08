'Toxic food' deaths: Municipality blames residents for dumping

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has blamed residents for illegal dumping after the deaths on Sunday of four children, apparently after eating toxic food from a nearby dump site.

Residents of NU30 in Motherwell blamed the municipality for the dump site after the deaths at the weekend of Asive and Alizwa Rhwayibana and Alunamda and Zintle Mqawu. The dump site is about 100m from the children’s shacks.

In response, municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki told GroundUp the municipality always cleaned dump sites in all areas of the municipality. He blamed residents for illegal dumping.

“We always clean all dump sites. The problem is residents continue to dump, even in places where there are skip bins provided. People throw their waste outside the bins, even when they are not full. We urge them to dump in those bins to curb health hazard cases.”