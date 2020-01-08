South Africa

WATCH | Dog whose leg was broken by 'teen testing strength' finds forever home, runs with joy

Rover is living his best new life

08 January 2020 - 06:12 By Jessica Levitt
Image: Bloemfontein SPCA

Rover, the terrier cross whose leg was snapped in half, allegedly at the hands of a Bloemfontein teenager, has found his forever home.

The Bloemfontein SPCA shared the details of Rover's rescue in December, describing how officials received complaints about a dog screaming in pain.

The SPCA's Duane Matthee told TimesLIVE the dogs leg had to be amputated after it was snapped in half, allegedly be a teenager who wanted to test his strength.

Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test strength'

The puppy had to have its leg amputated.
News
3 weeks ago

The organisation appealed for funds for Rover's amputation and said it was overwhelmed by the outpouring for support for the dog.

On Facebook, the SPCA said Rover was adopted by Japie and Marno Victor, later adding a video of Rover running happily in his new home.

All the damn feels.

