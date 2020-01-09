A hard-working man of integrity — tributes at memorial for Richard Maponya

The late businessman Dr Richard Maponya was a man of absolute integrity who never depended on government help for his success.

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu said this at a memorial service held for Maponya, founder of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc), in Sandton on Thursday afternoon.

Maponya, an entrepreneur and property developer, died in the early hours of Monday. He was 99 years old.

“I knew him as a leader. As an entrepreneur, Dr Maponya was a very single-minded person. Here was a person who knew how he wanted to influence society.

“There was no question he was a hard-working person,” Zungu said at the memorial service organised by Nafcoc.

He cited as an example the construction of the Maponya Mall in Soweto, where Maponya held on to the land for more than 20 years before he found partners to help develop the shopping complex in the heart of Soweto.

“Dr Maponya was synonymous with independence. The [apartheid] regime at the time was hostile to black people who wanted to accumulate capital,” Zungu said.