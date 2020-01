Nine suspects have been arrested for illegal mining in a village in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said on Thursday that the suspects were arrested after a tip-off.

Police confiscated four excavators, two light delivery vehicles and a sedan.

The goods had an estimated value of R6m.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 55, are expected to appear in the Lebowakgomo magistrate's court soon.