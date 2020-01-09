Politics behind refugee leader Papy Sukami's arrest, says lawyer

A leader of splinter refugee group, who is facing robbery and assault charges, was granted R2,000 bail on Thursday.

Congolese Papy Sukami, 44, was arrested on Friday when tensions among the refugees living in the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town escalated over leadership roles and distribution of donations, including money, food and clothing.

According to the charge sheet, Sukami allegedly assaulted Serge Shauba in the Cape Town CBD in October 2019 and robbed him of an iPhone 6, a Canon camera, a wallet, R2,000, cards, a watch and shoes.

He is also accused of robbing Congolese journalist Jurol Loemba, whose Samsung Galaxy cellphone, wallet, R200, Canon camera and bank cards were taken on the same day.