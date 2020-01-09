South Africa

Refugees camp in Cape Town tourist hotspot: here's a recap of the events

09 January 2020 - 13:21 By Anthony Molyneaux

“We don’t want to be here any more, we are scared of living in South Africa and we want to leave,” said Matityahu Mbu, a refugee living on the steps of the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town’s popular Greenmarket Square.

The group of about 600 refugees has been living inside and outside the church since October 31 2019, after being forcibly removed by police from outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHRC) offices in the CBD.

“It’s hard living here, we are not wanted here by the traders as they say we are affecting their income. We understand their complaints, but what can we do?” said Mbu.

The refugees began their protest after xenophobic violence broke out at the end of August last year.

Since then, two of the refugee groups' leaders have been arrested by police after charges of assault and robbery were brought against them by their own followers. 

Politics behind refugee leader Papy Sukami's arrest, says lawyer

A leader of a splinter refugee group, who is facing robbery and assault charges, was granted R2 000 bail on Thursday
News
1 hour ago

Now the situation is in court, after an urgent interdict brought by the city of Cape Town on December 9 2019. The city wants the Cape high court to order the refugees to stop disregarding health and safety bylaws, and to stop harassing law-enforcement officials.

Judge Kate Savage postponed the matter to January 22 2020 to give the city, the department of home affairs and the police an opportunity to meet and find a solution.

The city said it would soon begin “enforcement operations” against the group of refugees camping outside the church.

This is according to JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security. It comes after two meetings this week with representatives of the refugees, SAPS, home affairs and the UNHCR.

“We don’t want to be reintegrated into South Africa as we fear for our lives. We want to leave South Africa to find a safer area for us and our children,” said Mbu.

MORE

WATCH | ‘We will live in the desert rather than SA’: Foreigners speak out after clash with police

A group of foreigners has set up camp at St George’s Cathedral in central Cape Town, after violent clashes with police on October 30 2019. They say ...
News
2 months ago

Refugee leader in court for alleged assault and robbery in Cape Town

One of the leaders of a splinter refugee group living in the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town appeared in court on robbery charges on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Cape Town to begin 'enforcement operations' against Greenmarket Square refugees

The City of Cape Town says it will soon begin “enforcement operations” against the group of refugees camping outside the Central Methodist Church in ...
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Brace for more stage 6 load-shedding as Eskom breakdowns rise South Africa
  2. One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for ... South Africa
  3. Full marks for two of SA's most expensive schools South Africa
  4. ‘After I lost my father, I worked harder to achieve my dreams’: Matric top ... South Africa
  5. IEB 2019 matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X