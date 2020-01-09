'There are scammers everywhere!' - Mzansi dishes out advice for first-year university students

While the class of 2019 has made history with this year's matric pass rate, social media is buzzing with advice and tips for prospective first-year university students.

The pass rate was the highest since the dawn of democracy in SA in 1994 and it was the first time the combined matric pass rate had breached the 80% threshold.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the results are a “triumph and a clear signal” that the government’s substantial investment in education was yielding results.

“South Africans can be proud that education, like most aspects of our nation’s development, is on an upward trajectory, which should inspire all of us to work together to accelerate and maintain excellence,” Ramaphosa said.

Twitter users shared their insights, including tips on how to survive, stay motivated and avoid scams when seeking help at university.

Here is what tweeps had to say: