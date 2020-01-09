'There are scammers everywhere!' - Mzansi dishes out advice for first-year university students
While the class of 2019 has made history with this year's matric pass rate, social media is buzzing with advice and tips for prospective first-year university students.
The pass rate was the highest since the dawn of democracy in SA in 1994 and it was the first time the combined matric pass rate had breached the 80% threshold.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the results are a “triumph and a clear signal” that the government’s substantial investment in education was yielding results.
“South Africans can be proud that education, like most aspects of our nation’s development, is on an upward trajectory, which should inspire all of us to work together to accelerate and maintain excellence,” Ramaphosa said.
Twitter users shared their insights, including tips on how to survive, stay motivated and avoid scams when seeking help at university.
Here is what tweeps had to say:
First year students looking for accommodation online please DO NOT pay the deposit online. I'd highly advise you meet up with the landlord(confirm with the building's security) and view the apartment before paying.— Millicent🏳️🌈 (@Millicent__m) January 7, 2020
#freshersadvice Varsity isn't just school work. It's adjusting to a new city. Being away from family. Dealing with mental issues. Dealing with heartbreak. Dealing with loneliness. Dealing with a system that doesn't care about you. WHILE HAVING TO DO SCHOOL WORK. That is varsity.— Ontha (@Easymoneyshishi) January 8, 2020
If you’ve recently matriculated here’s a video that’ll give you a rough idea on how expensive groceries are 😭 You can view the video here: https://t.co/qfYVILC3Uw #FreshersAdvice #Matriculants #MatricResults2019 pic.twitter.com/sXSXFe4v0J— I Re-Design CV’s & Offer Writing Services (@nsalemane) January 8, 2020
Consent is important, you are not above the law.#freshersadvice— Black Ben (@Jabavu_) January 8, 2020
#UCTFreshersAdvice if a man makes you uncomfortable in the dining area, tell on him. Do not isolate yourself by carrying a lunchbox for every meal before you’re avoiding him. It’s your space too. Report!!— Madam (@ChantellNhlalz) January 7, 2020
it really can get rough, so bring your matric certificate and keep it up on your wall if you must to remind you of what you’re capable of❤️
#UCTFreshersAdvice Normalise putting your guard down and talking to someone when you go through it at school. Whether it's with a friend, therapist, mentor or leaders at res. UCT can be a toxic place, please don't feel like you're alone. There's people around you who want to help— Beyoncé of the Malesa family (@mmasenwamadi) January 7, 2020
Freshers please learn about misogyny, patriarchy, gender and sexuality diversity( LGBTQ+/ Pronouns), rape culture, GBV, consent etc. This is a necessity! I cannot stress this enough. Have an open mind.#UCTFreshersAdvice— Miggy’s baby😍😍😍 (@Mzwakhe____) January 7, 2020
A very important piece of advice. Get the right friends. Get friends who will be with you on Campus pushing late hours as well as friends who will support and help you grow.— The Good Sir (@Mpilo__Vilakazi) January 8, 2020
This year was heard and it would have been harder had I not had the friends I have.#UCTFreshersAdvice
During the first week of study, get acquainted with 2nd years. Ask about their 1st year experience and if they have any tangible resources to give, for instance PDF textbooks and that kinda stuff. An informed mind makes better decisions
Sleep and consistency got me finishing in the top 10 in my accounting honors at wits. Study small sections everyday, it adds up eventually. Bona, robala enough to be fresh everyday. Reboot that brain#witsfreshersadvice #TertiarySurvivalGuide— Lerato Matibidi (@ContenderLee) January 8, 2020
DO NOT COME TO UCT JUST BECAUSE IT IS RANKED 1ST IN AFRICA!!!! That is an insufficient reason. Go to the university that is best at what you specifically want to study and what will facilitate your career in your chosen industry the most #UCTFreshersAdvice #TertiarySurvivalGuide— THE IKEYS TIGER (@ShahidNyker) January 8, 2020
Do your best to not think about other people’s lives. Don’t pocket watch. Don’t cav who’s chowing course. Don’t look up who’s doing better than you or not.
Mind your own. Mind your friends. Commit to your own happiness.
Remember when you where told “The higher you go the cooler it becomes in Geo” that phrase dont apply here. In this bih “the higher you go the hotter it becomes” Things get tougher as years go on. Get those Distinctions at the soonest they might disappear!#UJFRESHERSADVICE— Eli Capone (@matafu_187) January 9, 2020
Be very sure you want to come to varsity and know exactly what you wanna study, this life isn’t for the faint hearted.— KayBee🦍 (@McGymsAlot) January 9, 2020
Go to https://t.co/kHpkwvjaQK to view timetables per course. All lectures including jys are listed there. This helps you plan your timetable in advance so when tut signup opens, you'll rapidly know which tut to go for. #UCTFreshersAdvice— rammetjie uitnek (@lance_selae) January 4, 2020