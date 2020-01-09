UCT warns against sharing list of alleged 'sex offenders' online

The University of Cape Town (UCT) warned social media users on Thursday not to share a list of alleged sex abusers online but rather use formal channels to help victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

“UCT does not support the circulation of the list of persons on social media platforms. UCT urges all social media users who have shared this list to consider that legal action could be taken against them. This could have far-reaching effects for them professionally and personally,” the university said in a statement.

The same list of names was circulated on social media in 2019.

“During this time, UCT investigated the claims that implicated the individuals on this list. Therefore, the continued circulation of these names is now counterintuitive and defamatory,” said the institution.

UCT said should there be any allegations that were not yet attended to, “we remind staff and students that there are appropriate reporting channels in place at UCT, and we urge survivors to use the online reporting tool to report these cases.”

The country was shaken near the end of 2019 when it emerged that UCT first year student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered at a branch of the Post Office.

Before and after the incident, people alleging to have been victims of sexual harassment or abuse named and shamed the “culprits” on social media.

The university appealed to survivors in need of support to contact its office at 021 650 3530 or call the standby number 072 393 7824 to get help.