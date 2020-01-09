WATCH | Rain brings joy to drought-stricken Karoo towns but it's not over yet

Hope. That’s what this week’s rainfall brought to residents in drought-stricken towns of the Karoo.

Recent rains have brought joy and some relief to residents in Graaff-Reinet and surrounds in the Eastern Cape this week.

“When that first thunderstorm came pouring down, I ran out to the streets and looked to the heavens and thanked God. I was soaking wet from top to bottom but it was an amazing feeling,” local resident Mervin Mackelina told TimesLIVE on Thursday morning.

This week, “a good amount of rain” had fallen over the central parts of SA, bringing relief to the hinterland.

Mackelina said the storm “caused a little bit of damage to some infrastructure and some houses were flooded but I think people were just happy for the rain”.

“For the first time after very long, I had to run to close windows and stuff around the house,” the schoolteacher said.