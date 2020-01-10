South Africa

Anti-retroviral medication 'stash' seized, two arrested

10 January 2020 - 08:31 By timeslive
Free State police are investigating the alleged theft of anti-retroviral medication, after seizing a boot-load of drugs in Bloemfontein.
Free State police are investigating the alleged theft of anti-retroviral medication, after seizing a boot-load of drugs in Bloemfontein.
Image: SAPS

A large quantity of HIV pills were found in the boot of a BMW, covered with a blanket, at the Bloemfontein railway station.

The vehicle was registered in the Eastern Cape. 

Two suspects were arrested on Thursday for being in possession of boxes and bags full of antiretroviral tablets, with brands such as Atroiza, Odimune and Tribuss, said Free State police Brigadier Motantsi Makhele. “The total number of bottles containing the ARV tablets is 1,068.”

Makhele said the two suspects are a 33-year-old man alleged to be an employee of the department of health based at a clinic in Lady Grey, in the Eastern Cape, and another man, aged 45.

A case of possession of suspected stolen property was opened.

MORE

'Significant setback' as Cape Town clinic closed after theft of eight new computers

A Cape Town clinic which treats 400 patients daily has been closed after the theft of eight computers
News
21 hours ago

Getting more people on antiretrovirals vital in fight against HIV/Aids: Parliament

Getting an additional two million people on antiretroviral treatment is critical in the fight against HIV/Aids, said parliament’s portfolio committee ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. We’re leaving SA, say holidaymakers after rock attack South Africa
  2. Full marks for two of SA's most expensive schools South Africa
  3. SA Air Force plane crash lands and catches fire in DRC - 67 people safe South Africa
  4. One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for ... South Africa
  5. R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X