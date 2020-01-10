South Africa

Drought-ravaged Northern Cape to be declared a disaster area

10 January 2020 - 17:49 By ERNEST MABUZA
The drought-ravaged Northern Cape is to be declared a disaster area. File photo.
The drought-ravaged Northern Cape is to be declared a disaster area. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul agreed on Friday that the province should be declared a disaster area because of the debilitating drought.

“The province will issue a statement declaring the drought in the province as a disaster soon. Only the province has the power to make this declaration,” director-general of the department of human settlements, water and sanitation Mbulelo Tshangana said on Friday.

Sisulu and Saul met on Friday to address water and sanitation challenges in the province.

“Minister Sisulu has put aside R300m to prioritise all the hotspots. Almost 80% of the Northern Cape is affected and the western parts are seriously affected. We have secured R300m from the budget to prioritise these hotspots.

“The farming community was also seriously affected and we have put aside R50m of the R300m to assist the farmers,” said Tshangana.

'Recognise the urgency': Ramaphosa must act on drought crisis, says DA leader

DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to use his January 8 statement to address the drought crisis affecting provinces ...
Politics
1 day ago

Tshangana said an operational war room would be established to oversee the implementation of the plan, which included drilling boreholes and procuring water tanks.

“R300m is going to help us to up the tempo in terms of risk mitigation of water shortages in the province,” Tshangana said.

The DA welcomed the decision but said more was needed to bring widespread relief to the already devastated provincial agricultural sector.

“It is common cause that the Northern Cape requires over R600m to alleviate the negative effects of the five-year drought, with more than 60,000 jobs on the line,” said DA MP Willie Aucamp.

Aucamp called on Saul to invoke section 25 of the Public Finance Management Act to make available additional emergency funds for immediate drought relief for farmers.

MORE

WATCH | Rain brings joy to drought-stricken Karoo towns but it's not over yet

Hope. That’s what this week’s rainfall brought to residents in drought-stricken towns of the Karoo.
News
1 day ago

Not enough rain yet to fill dams, says expert

Despite heavy downpours across the country, not enough rainfall has been received to fill some dams.
News
13 hours ago

Lindiwe Sisulu unveils master plan to tackle water woes in SA

As South Africa battles with sporadic droughts, water service delivery and even mass corruption the water service sector, Minister of Water and ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. We’re leaving SA, say holidaymakers after rock attack South Africa
  2. SA Air Force plane crash lands and catches fire in DRC - 67 people safe South Africa
  3. Full marks for two of SA's most expensive schools South Africa
  4. One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for ... South Africa
  5. R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X