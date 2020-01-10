Finance minister Tito Mboweni receives a warm reception as he joins Instagram
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has received a warm welcome on Instagram after creating his account on Thursday. The minister shared a link to his profile to ensure people did not get lost in the sea of fake social media accounts.
It isn't yet clear what kind of content the minister will share on the platform as he has so far shared two selfies.
This is my official Instagram account ,no any other floating around. https://t.co/3wynNYEuqf— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020
Last year Mboweni announced his decision to quit Twitter, saying it was an abusive platform.
“After a long thought process, I have decided not to do any original tweets any more.
“I might, just might, retweet (not endorsement). I came to the conclusion that Twitter is no longer about its original purpose, that is to create a networked society. It is now an abusive platform.”
Mboweni had made a name for himself as a lighthearted politician who enjoys sharing his home cooked meals, including bunny chow and his famous canned fish stews.
In December, he shared that his friends, including transport minister Fikile Mbalula and Rwandan president Paul Kagame, advised him against leaving the platform.
Hey @tito_mboweni ,it is not Twitter the problem it is people the...! When you're fine you are fine...Just get on with your life the way you want and find it fit.— Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) December 10, 2019
Go back to tweeting you will be fine!! :)
The minister announced his change of mind a few days later.
Whilst some are doing a huge Brexit vote, my decision is #IAmStaying here.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 13, 2019