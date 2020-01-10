Load-shedding downgraded to stage 1

Eskom downgraded load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 1 at 6am on Friday morning.

Stage 1 load-shedding is expected to continue until 11pm on Friday.

“This is as a result of an improved prognosis for the day, as some generating units return to service.

“Our pumped storage schemes have been sufficiently replenished and we continue to work to improve on the levels of diesel at our open cycle gas turbine generators,” the embattled power utility said in a statement.

Eskom said on Thursday that breakdowns were at 13,543MW.

On Friday morning at 4am, the breakdowns were at 12,098MW.

“Our intention is, however, to use as little diesel as possible to manage our costs. Our diesel generators will therefore only be used in the event of emergencies to back up our other units,” it said.

The power utility said its teams were working “around the clock” to return units from planned and unplanned outages.